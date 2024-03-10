General K.S. Thimayya’s statue reinstalled at Madikeri

March 10, 2024

Madikeri: The statue of General K.S. Thimayya was reinstalled with full honours at the Circle in Madikeri with hundreds of people taking part in the ceremony organised by the Madikeri City Municipal Council in association with Madikeri Kodava Samaja and other organisations on Friday.

The statue was unveiled by offering floral tributes to it by Air Marshal (Retd.) Nanda Cariappa and former Minister M.C. Nanaiah.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda, Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister A.S. Ponnanna, MLC Suja Kushalappa, former Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly K.G. Bopaiah, former MLC Veena Achaiah, Madikeri City Municipal Council President Neravanda Anitha Poovaiah, Field Marshal Cariappa and Gen. Thimayya Forum President Col. (Retd.) Kandrathanda Subbaiah, Kodagu Ex-Servicemen Association President Maj. Gen. (Retd.) B.A. Cariappa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Venkat Raja, Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan, City Municipal Council Vice-President Savitha Rakesh, Madikeri Kodava Samaja President Muthappa, ex-Servicemen and members of the public also offered floral tributes to the statue.

“General K.S. Thimayya was a great Indian. He is an inspiration to youngsters. Former MLC M.C. Nanaiah was responsible for the installation of the statue here in Madikeri 51 years ago in 1973. The General is an embodiment of all that is good. His motto to be an Indian first must be followed by us. Gen. Thimayya always used to say I am an Indian first, which is still an inspiration to youngsters,” said Air Marshal (Retd.) Nanda Cariappa.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Manthar Gowda said that the Statue of Gen. Thimayya has been repaired at a cost of Rs. 3.50 lakh and the Circle renovated at a cost of Rs. 13.50 lakh. The MLA emphasised the need to reduce traffic congestion in the area to protect the Circle and statue. He also felt the need for installation of CCTV cameras in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, M.C. Nanaiah said that the statue was originally sculpted by Wagh from Mumbai for Rs. 30,000 and was installed in 1973. The then Field Marshal Manekshaw had unveiled the statue, he recalled.

Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna said that the Circle where Gen. Thimayya’s statue has been installed should be called in the name of Gen. Thimayya.

Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja also spoke.

Earlier, the statue of Gen. Thimayya was brought to Madikeri in a vehicle which was welcomed by the Madikeri MLA and members of various organisations. The statue, accompanied by members of various organisations in traditional Kodava attire, NCC Cadets and Scouts and Guides students of General Thimayya Public School and ex-Servicemen, was taken to the renovated Circle in a procession. A bike rally was also held on the occasion.

It may be recalled that the statue of Gen. Thimayya was damaged when a speeding KSRTC bus accidentally crashed into the Circle in August 2023. The statue was shifted to Mysuru where renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj undertook the repair works of the statue.