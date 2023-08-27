Newspaper Day by Mysuru District Journalists Association: Minister asserts role of media in society

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District In-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa has underlined the role of media as the eyes, voice, and ears of society. He made this statement during the inauguration of Patrika Dinacharane (Newspaper Day) organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at the Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in city this morning.

Elaborating on the media’s significance, Minister Mahadevappa noted, “Media serves to reinforce the public’s voice in a democratic society, giving a voice to the voiceless and those facing discrimination. Former US President Thomas Jefferson famously stated, ‘there can be newspapers without Government, but there cannot be Government without newspapers.’ The media acts as an advisor, safeguarding the people’s interests and serving as a guardian of the nation.”

Mahadevappa also drew attention to Mahatma Gandhi, the ‘Father of the Nation,’ and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a constitutional expert, who were themselves renowned journalists. Gandhi was associated with ‘Young India’ and ‘Harijan,’ while Ambedkar was involved with ‘Mooknayak’ and ‘Bahishkrit Bharat’ journals.

In the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, India’s ranking has slipped to the 161st position from the previously held 150th position in 2022. Mahadevappa stressed that if the media sides with industrialists, the industrialists become stronger, but if the media supports the people, the nation’s reputation will be elevated. He highlighted that curtailing press freedom is akin to stifling democracy.

Additionally, Minister Mahadevappa pledged to address the demands concerning bus passes, health insurance, and other amenities for journalists.

Present at the event were Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri VishwaprasannaTheerthaSwamiji, Mayor Shivakumar, GSS Maadhyama Chairman Srihari Dwarkanath, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, and other office-bearers from the MDJA.

The awardees

Following journalists were conferred various awards — Gayathri V. Raj, Senior Correspondent, Deccan Herald – Lifetime Achievement Award; M. Vinod (Reporter, Prajasatya) – Best Kannada Report of the Year; D.J. Vinay Doddakoppal (Reporter, Kannadigara Prajanudi, Hosur, Saligrama taluk) – Best Kannada Report of the Year (Rural); P. Shilpa (Senior Principal Correspondent, Deccan Herald) – Best English Report of the Year; S.R. Madhusudan (Photographer, The Times of India) – Best Photograph of the Year and S. Puneeth (Bureau Chief, TV5, Mysuru) – Best Electronic Media Report of the Year.

The following journalists were honoured — Shivamurthy Jupthimath, Junior Assistant Editor, Vijaya Karnataka – Senior Sub-Editor of the Year; M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Photographer, Kannada Prabha – Senior Photographer of the Year; Dasegowda, Reporter, Andolana, Saragur taluk – Rural Reporter of the Year; B. Raghavendra, Bureau Chief, BTV, Mysuru – Senior Reporter of the Year – Visual Media; L. Satish, Cameraman, Indian TV – Senior Cameraman of the Year – Visual Media and K. Kumar of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra – Printer of the Year (Printing Press).