Speeding car maims duty-bound Pourakarmika on D.D. Urs Road

August 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A Pourakarmika, who was engaged in cleaning D. Devaraj Urs Road in the heart of the city, tragically lost his right leg after being struck by a speeding car early this morning. His left leg too has been badly damaged. According to doctors, there is a danger to his life if the other leg is immediately amputated and as such, a decision will be taken later after his condition stabilises.

The incident occurred at 6.20 am between Narayana Shastry Road entrance junction and Anjaneyaswamy Temple.

36-year-old Mahadeva, a permanent Pourakarmika of Mysuru City Corporation, Ward 23, had bent down to pick up a small mound of garbage. He was a familiar presence on D. Devaraj Urs Road. As Mahadeva was bending down near the electric pole, the car (KA-09-MC-0184) that was speeding from the K.R. Circle, hit him and crashed onto the electric pole.

This collision caused Mahadeva to become trapped between the car and the electric pole, resulting in the severing of his right leg due to the impact. According to the jurisdictional Devaraja Traffic Police, the car was being driven by Manjunath, an advocate by profession.

Case in Devaraja Traffic Station

The driver’s side of the car was completely damaged beyond recognition while Mahadeva’s severed leg lay on the road even as a large number of people and motorists gathered at the spot. Manjunath has been picked up by the Police and his vehicle has been impounded. A case has been registered at Devaraja Traffic Police Station.

Preliminary investigations by the Police suggest that Manjunath may have been driving at a high speed while using his mobile phone, which likely led to him losing control of the vehicle. The accident occurred at 6.20 am, when visibility was clear, despite it being early in the morning. The exact reason of the accident will be investigated after medical tests on Manjunath, the Police added.

Five of Mahadeva’s colleagues, who had momentarily left the accident site to have tea at a nearby shop, recounted hearing loud noises and screams as they sipped their tea. Rushing back to the scene, they promptly took Mahadeva to K.R. Hospital. With the intervention of MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Mahadeva, was transferred to Apollo BGS Hospitals for specialised care.

30-minute delay

Mahadeva’s colleagues said that today’s cleaning was delayed by 30 minutes due to a marathon that passed through the Devaraj Urs Road. At 6.15 am, they had finished sweeping the road and had made small waste mounds. Mahadeva was collecting these small mounds to make it a bigger one so that waste can be dumped on a collection vehicle.

Doctors at the Apollo BGS Hospitals said that Mahadeva is being treated at the ICU and is under close observation. Given the loss of his right leg in the accident, his left leg, also severely injured, cannot be amputated immediately due to the associated risk to his life. The medical team will make an appropriate decision regarding this matter once his condition stabilises.

Mahadeva is a resident of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Colony, Ashokapuram and has three children. His wife Dhruvakumari was inconsolable at the hospital. Mayor Shivakumar, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff visited the hospital and assured all help to the family.

Many Pourakarmikas congregated at the hospital, engaging in discussions with the Mayor and Commissioner regarding the occupational hazards they faced. They raised their demands for protective gear, such as reflector jackets, trousers, and gloves, to enhance their safety while performing their duties.