D. Devaraj Urs Road parking problem: Traffic Police, tenants working out solution

April 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID gone at least for now, hectic activities are back on city roads. Even the parking woes on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the commercial hub of Mysuru with a premium parking space, is back in the news.

Though many attempts have been made in the past to ease the perennial parking problem, they have made no headway, worsening the problem further. With the works on the multi-level parking at the Town Hall moving at a snail’s pace and in the absence of a deadline to complete the works, the exasperated shopper is forced to avoid the Devaraja Urs Road and prefer some other area for shopping needs.

Every other day, Star of Mysore receives calls and letters, highlighting the problem where the shop owners park their vehicles on the road from morning till late in the night, leaving no space for shoppers to park at least till their purchasing is over. This has forced shoppers to park their vehicles (with drivers inside) right behind the vehicles belonging to the shop owners, leading to traffic snarls.

Sources told this newspaper that a plan of action is being worked out to end the parking woes and discussions are on to make space for the shop owners to park their vehicles at an identified location in Devaraja Mohalla so that the shopper gets some space to park.

The plan of action is being worked out by the city Traffic Police in coordination with the D. Devaraj Urs Road Shop Owners and Tenants Association, the main stakeholders of the road. The Association has communicated to the Police that as many shop owners park on the road, their business has suffered and they would now want to improve the business, sources added.

The Association is willing to extend cooperation to the Traffic Police to work out a plan. Already two meetings have been conducted in this direction and the Police have taken the shop owners into confidence, sources said.

Meanwhile, SOM reader G. Suryanarayana from Teachers Layout wrote that he is a regular commuter on this road and it is disturbing to see umpteen number of four-wheelers parked on the road behind the regular cars parked in the parking lot.

“These four-wheelers occupy the road and it is a regular sight to see these four-wheelers parked on the roadside right behind the usual car parking.” The space taken by the cars to park and the vehicle behind them easily take up 50 percent of the road.

“I am surprised why no action is being taken on these vehicle owners who are not only obstructing smooth traffic movements but also causing a lot of inconvenience to the cars parked in the stipulated area. If vehicles are parked behind parked cars, how is it possible to take out the vehicle in reverse gear,” he questioned.