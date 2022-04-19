Devaraja Market to close for half-a-day tomorrow
April 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Protesting against the Mysuru District Heritage Committee’s decision to demolish heritage Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, paving way for new ‘heritage like’ structures in their place, tenants of Devaraja Market have decided to close their shops for half-a-day tomorrow from 9.30 am to 1 pm.

The tenants will take out a procession from Devaraja Market till the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and a memorandum will be submitted to DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Chairman of the District Heritage Committee.

Devaraja Market Tenants Association President Pailwan Mahadev told Star of Mysore this morning that scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar would lead the procession and the DC will be convinced not to raze the heritage structures, especially the Devaraja Market that is in good condition.

There are over 1,200 tenants in Devaraja Market selling a wide range of products including fruits, vegetables, puja items and other daily needs. “Our livelihood is at stake and we will mobilise public opinion against the demolition of heritage buildings,” he added.

  1. koppal boregowda says:
    April 19, 2022 at 7:20 pm

    They are protesting to the wrong person, this DC who is simply a puppet , and who dances to the pull of the strings held by moustached toad the CM Bommai. They should camp opposite his house, despite the police threatening them, and go t the governor too.

