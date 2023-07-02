Clear this dead tree at Kukkarahalli Lake
Clear this dead tree at Kukkarahalli Lake

July 2, 2023

Sir,

A dead tree on the walkway around Kukkarahalli Lake on Bogadi Road in the city may fall anytime on health freaks who regularly go on morning or evening walks here.

Some of the branches of the tree are already broken and hanging on to another branch, indicating that the tragedy is waiting to happen.

With the risk of unprecedented rains and heavy winds high, the tree should be axed at the earliest to avoid the possibilities of any accident.

– Ranjith, Mysuru, 20.6.2023

  1. Sanjay Kini says:
    July 3, 2023 at 8:00 pm

    There is a small concrete bridge on the walking path above the canal through which rain water enters the lake.On this bridge water gets stagnated every time it rains , either provide an outlet on the bridge for water to drain off or apply concrete so that the water flows down the bridge.Before the bridge there is an arch creeper and during rainy season water stagnates before the arch and walkers walk on bricks to avoid water , do add a layer of bricks and apply concrete to that area , which is shallow and where the mud becomes slushy in rainy season.

Searching