Clear this dead tree at Kukkarahalli Lake

July 2, 2023

Sir,

A dead tree on the walkway around Kukkarahalli Lake on Bogadi Road in the city may fall anytime on health freaks who regularly go on morning or evening walks here.

Some of the branches of the tree are already broken and hanging on to another branch, indicating that the tragedy is waiting to happen.

With the risk of unprecedented rains and heavy winds high, the tree should be axed at the earliest to avoid the possibilities of any accident.

– Ranjith, Mysuru, 20.6.2023

