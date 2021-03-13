Clock work precision

March 13, 2021

Sir,

After a long wait, the covid vaccines have arrived all across the country and being given to all who wish to take and are eligible as per set procedures. The sheer volume of the exercise is scary but reasonably well done.

Till the opening day, on Monday 1st March, there were some press reports stating that things were not being well-administered. The registration process website itself was not opening or functioning on expected lines.

However, it was set right by noon and smooth thereafter to the best of my knowledge. The process is like precise clock work in both Government and Private Centres.

As senior citizens we should all take advantage of the vaccination drive with a big “Thank YOU” to all concerned in its implementation and administration.

– S.S. Rao, Mysuru, 5.3.2021

