CM arriving in city tomorrow on a four-day visit

August 26, 2023

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will be arriving in the city tomorrow (Aug. 27) on a four-day visit to Mysuru.

As per the CM’s travel schedule, Siddharamaiah will leave Bengaluru by road at 6 pm and reach Mysuru at 8 pm and take part in a function at Police Bhavan on Lalitha Mahal road, following which he will stay overnight in the city.

On Aug. 28, the CM will take part in the Mysuru District KDP meeting at Zilla Panchayat Hall at 11 am. He will pay a visit to the Mysore Race Club Eye Hospital on Vinaya Marga in Siddarthanagar at 5 pm, following which he will hold an interaction with Manasagangothri students at Hotel J.P. Palace in the city at 7 pm.

On Aug. 29, CM Siddharamaiah will visit Suttur Mutt at 10.15 am, where he will inaugurate Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s 108th Jayanti celebrations at 10.30 am.

Later, the CM will travel by road to Kadakola Industrial area, where he will inaugurate an Arecanut Processing Plant (Bharatesh Enterprises) at 1 pm. Thereafter, the CM will arrive at K.R. Hospital at 1.45 pm to inaugurate the renovated Burns Ward, the newly-installed MRI equipment in the Radiology Department of the Hospital and take part in a programme in the Library Building of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI). Later, the Chief Minister will meet Legislators from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts at 3 pm, following which he will visit the Mysuru Bar Association Office in Courts Complex at 6 pm.

On Aug. 30, the CM will take part in the launch of Gruha Lakshmi Scheme at the programme organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the District Administration at Maharaja’s College Grounds at 11 am.

The CM will leave Maharaja’s College Grounds after the programme at 3.30 pm and travel to Siddalingapura on Mysuru- Bengaluru Road, where he will inaugurate Kanaka Bhavan at 3.50 pm. Thereafter, he will return to Bengaluru by road, according to the CM’s itinerary issued by K. Chiranjivi, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister.

This will be the longest duration of stay of Siddharamaiah in his home District of Mysuru after he became the CM for the second time in May this year.

Four-day duty must for Cops, says City Police Chief

In view of the launch of State Government’s Gruha Lakshmi Scheme at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Aug. 30, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has instructed all the Policemen to be compulsorily on duty from Aug. 27 to 30.

The City Police Commissioner has issued a circular stating that ‘With the Chief Minister arriving on a 4-day tour of Mysuru district from Aug. 27, all the Police Officers and personnel should be on duty. Even those on leave, should report to duty by the evening of Aug. 27.’