CM B.S. Yediyurappa allots portfolios to 10 new Ministers

February 10, 2020

Bengaluru: Four days after expanding his Cabinet with the induction of ten newly-elected MLAs as Ministers, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) allotted the portfolios to them this morning.

The allotment of portfolios had become a big headache for CM as all of them were eyeing plum and key portfolios. After several rounds of discussions with the party top brass, BSY finally sent the list of portfolios to the Raj Bhavan here this morning, according to which Ramesh Jarkiholi, the MLA from Gokak who played a crucial role in BJP coming to power in the State, gets the plum Water Resources portfolio, which was earlier held by senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar in the previous H.D. Kumaraswamy headed JD(S)-Congress coalition Government. Ramesh was said to be adamant on getting Water Resources Ministry, it is learnt.

S.T. Somashekar, who was said to be eyeing the Bengaluru Development portfolio, as he is from Bengaluru, has to be content with Co-operation portfolio. Incidentally, Somashekar is associated with co-operative sector for over two decades.

Dr. K. Sudhakar, a doctor by qualification, gets Medical Education portfolio which he had eyed. The portfolio was held by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan.

K.C. Narayanagowda, the first BJP Minister from Mandya district, gets Municipal Administration and Horticulture portfolios. He had reportedly eyed Minor Irrigation portfolio that was held by Melukote MLA C.S. Puttaraju in the previous coalition Government.

B.C. Patil, who had served in the Police Department before he joined politics, was said to have asked the key Home portfolio. But he has been given Forest Ministry.

Barring Ramesh Jarkiholi, all nine others who were sworn-in as Ministers in the Yediyurappa led BJP Government on Feb.6, are first-time Ministers.

The portfolio list sent to Raj Bhavan is as follows:

1. Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) – Water Resources

2. Shrimanth Patil (Kagwad) – Textiles

3. B.C. Patil (Hirekerur) – Forest

4. Shivaram Hebbar (Yellapur) – Labour

5. Anand Singh (Vijayanagar -Hospet) – Food & Civil Supplies

6. S.T. Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur) – Co-operation

7. Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) – Small Scale Industries

8. K.C. Narayanagowda (K.R.Pet) -Municipal Administration and Horticulture

9. Dr. K. Sudhakar (Chikkaballapur) – Medical Education

10. Bhyrathi Basavaraj (K.R. Puram) – Urban Development

