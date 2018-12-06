Cabinet expansion after Belagavi Session: Ex-CM Siddharamaiah

Bengaluru: The much awaited Cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on Dec. 22, just after the Belagavi Winter Session of the two-week State Legislature ends, former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who is also the Chairman of the Co-ordination Committee of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, said yesterday.

The coalition set up is expecting that the announcement will soothe frayed tempers in the Congress camp, which has become restive after multiple postponements of expansion plans. The announcement came after the leaders received the nod from JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media after chairing the Committee participated by senior leaders of both coalition partners, Siddharamaiah said “Along with the Cabinet expansion it was also decided to appoint MLAs from both parties to nominate for various Boards and Corporations”.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will also have six Parliamentary Secretaries, three each from Congress and the JD(S) legislators, he added. Informing that originally it was decided to go for expansion on Dec. 9. However, with the winter session of the Karnataka beginning from Dec. 10, expansion had to be postponed, he said

“We have also decided to nominate Chairpersons to 30 Boards and Corporations,” Siddharamaiah said. He said that it had been decided to fill all the eight Cabinet berths (six from Congress quota and two from JD(S).

On the possible names of candidates to make into the Cabinet, Siddharamaiah said the names cannot be divulged now since it has to be discussed with Rahul Gandhi.

“No Congress or JD(S) MLA is resigning. The government is stable and will run for five years. Satish Jarakiholi has made it clear that he will not leave Congress,” the former Chief Minister said when asked about rumours of some ruling party legislators, including Jarakiholi, resigning.