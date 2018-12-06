Free education for girls in Government Colleges

Bengaluru: The State Government will bear the educational expenses of girl students pursuing Pre-University, graduation, and Post-Graduation courses in government colleges of the State, from the present academic year. This would help about 3.17 lakh students across the State and will cost Rs. 95 crore annually.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the State Cabinet yesterday. The free education norm, however, would not apply to professional courses. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that 3.17 lakh students include 1.84 lakh in degree and Post-Graduation courses, and 1.33 lakh students in PU Colleges will benefit.

RTE quota: Now, children seeking admission in private schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act quota will get the seat only if there are no government schools in their neighbourhood.

The Cabinet granted permission to amend certain rules related to admission procedures under the RTE Act which will now give priority to government schools over the private ones in admissions. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said preference being given to private schools under the RTE Act had resulted in fewer enrolments in government schools. The government would notify private schools for admission under the Act in the areas where there are no government schools, he said.

Conversion of farmland: In a bid to help industries, the Cabinet decided to simplify procedures related to conversion of farmland for industrial purposes and reduced the time frame required for conversion to one month.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda observed that purchase of land had become a challenge for industries owing to complex procedures involved in conversion of land use pattern of farmland for industrial purposes.

The present cumbersome system had paved the way for the role of middlemen, resulting in harassment to farmers and inordinate delay of more than a year for industries, he said.

Now, a single-window clearance scheme would be established for conversion of land for industries. Under the new system, being operated by the Revenue Department, the authorities concerned are to grant permission for land conversion within a month after receiving application.

If they do not give permission within month, it would be deemed as granted unless the authorities specify the exact reason for denying permission, the Minister said.