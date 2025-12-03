CM-Dy.CM breakfast meet: Twin Cartier watches steal spotlight

December 3, 2025

Bengaluru: A breakfast meeting hosted yesterday by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his Sadashivanagar residence turned into a political spectacle — and not because of the much-hyped nati koli (country chicken) curry.

Instead, public attention zeroed in on the luxury timepieces strapped to the wrists of both leaders. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were seen wearing identical Cartier watches, each reportedly costing a staggering Rs. 43 lakh.

Photographs taken after the meeting showed the duo sporting the same model from the French luxury brand, instantly triggering speculation: Was this a calculated display of solidarity or simply an expensive coincidence? Whatever the reason, the conversation quickly shifted from optics to opulence.

The matching watches also revived memories of Siddaramaiah’s infamous 2016 “Hublot controversy,” when CM’s pricey watch became a political storm.

Sources insisted that the similarity was purely coincidental. Both leaders, they claimed, have sizeable watch collections and the CM has been wearing the Cartier for about a month.

Hublot row

The Opposition BJP wasted no time capitalising on the moment, posting on social media: “Both the CM and Dy.CM were seen wearing Cartier watches worth Rs. 43 lakh. What great service have you rendered to the State to receive such an expensive gift? Kannadigas await your explanation.”

On X, the BJP circulated a video recalling Siddaramaiah’s earlier Hublot controversy. During his first term as CM (2013-2018), he was forced to declare that pricey Hublot — allegedly gifted by a businessman — as a State asset after a political uproar.

“Back then, Rs. 70 lakh (Hublot), today Rs. 43 lakh (Cartier). The watch has changed, but the extravagant mindset hasn’t. Siddaramaiah, who masquerades as a socialist while leading an extravagant life, is this your idea of social justice?” BJP charged.

Extravagant mindset

BJP accused Siddaramaiah of betraying his proclaimed socialist values, arguing that flaunting a “Santos de Cartier” while Karnataka battles drought and infrastructure collapse exposes an “extravagant mindset.”

Cartier, among the world’s most exclusive watchmakers, is synonymous with wealth and prestige. The model seen on the leaders reportedly features an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, water-resistant casing, gold-and-silver finish, a seven-sided crown set with rose gold and an eight-year warranty with complimentary servicing.

Often worn by global elites — from business tycoons to celebrities and even British Royal Family — Cartier watches have long been a symbol of luxury. Princess Diana herself was known to own several.

What was meant to be a warm, private breakfast has now snowballed into a debate. The luxury watches have overshadowed even the nati koli curry, reigniting discussions on wealth, symbolism and political accountability in Karnataka’s corridors of power.