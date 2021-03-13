CM, Health Minister take first dose of Covaxin

March 13, 2021

Bengaluru: To instill confidence among people about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar took the first dose of the vaccination here yesterday.

Both of them took the vaccine in Victoria Hospital at around 4 pm. After administering vaccine, both of them were under observation for 30 minutes and later they left the Hospital.

Talking to reporters, the CM said he took Covaxin, an indigenously manufactured vaccine by Bharat Biotech, and had no side-effects. Everyone must get vaccinated to prevent themselves from contracting the Coronavirus. Doctors will advise people to sit for 20 minutes after the jab just for observation and later they can resume duty, he said.

Dr. Sudhakar appealed to all senior citizens and eligible persons to register themselves and get vaccinated at the earliest. Everyone must educate and encourage others and join hands in making India and Karnataka free from COVID-19 contagion, he added.

Dr. Sudhakar, a doctor, took vaccination under frontline workers category.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Sandesh Nagaraj and his wife took the first dose at District Hospital in Mysuru yesterday. He told media persons that he was not facing any side-effects.