CM in Delhi; meets State MPs on Budget, Projects

February 7, 2022

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived in New Delhi this morning and he is holding a meeting with State MPs on various projects ahead of the State Budget. Bommai holds the Finance portfolio and he will present the Budget in March.

The CM is holding the meeting at the luxurious Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road in Delhi. Bommai discussed issues related to Central Projects and the State Budget with the MPs and sought to know the present state of many pending projects and the financial requirements.

The meeting is expected to last beyond lunch. Bommai will later call on Central Ministers, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during his two-day visit.

The CM will discuss the State Budget, financial condition and GST and other issues with Nirmala Sitharaman and he is also scheduled to meet the legal team representing the State in inter-water dispute cases.

Bommai’s Delhi visit gains significance as Cabinet expansion demands have grown over the last few weeks. There are currently four vacant berths and it is uncertain whether only those will be filled or a full-fledged reshuffle will be effected by the Central leadership.

Several MLAs have also raised complaints against Ministers for failing to address their grievances and sought their ouster. Many have demanded a full-fledged reshuffle to provide opportunities to youngsters. However, sources say that a full-fledged rejig, along the lines of Gujarat last year, is unlikely as State leaders are wary that it will be detrimental to poll prospects in April 2023.