CM Kumaraswamy to induct three Ministers on June 12

Bengaluru: In the wake of a series of controversies that have rocked the one-year-old JD(S)-Congress Government in Karnataka, the much-awaited State Cabinet expansion will be done on June 12 (Wednesday), where Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will induct three Ministers.

This morning, Kumaraswamy drove to meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to seek his nod for the Cabinet expansion. The Governor has okayed the expansion and the official ceremony will be held on June 12 at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan at 11.30 am.

The monsoon session of the State Legislature is expected to be held in the first week of July. The CM, however, has kept the names of the Ministers to be inducted close to his chest. Sources said that R. Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout) of Congress, Independent MLAs R. Shankar (Ranebennur) and Nagesh (Mulbagal) will be inducted.

Sources added that disgruntled senior MLAs including R. Roshan Baig, Ramesh Jarkiholi and B.C. Patil may not find a place as inducting one of them might cause more dissidence.

