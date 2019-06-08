Traffic thrown out of gear near City Railway Station
Mysore:  Traffic was thrown out of gear for some time near City Railway Station and connecting Roads in city this morning as Police suddenly  diverted traffic and blocked the entry of all vehicles into Railway Station. This move follows road development and renovation works that are being undertaken there.

Four wheelers, two wheelers and buses were seen lined up on roads connecting Railway Station near Dasappa Circle, Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle, Metropole Hotel Junction and Ayurveda Hospital Circle due to the traffic diversion. Commuters on these roads bore the brunt for more than one hour. Traffic Police personnel visited the spot and cleared the road blocks, much to the relief of commuters.

