Over half of candidates absent for KPSC compulsory Kannada exam

Mysuru: More than half of the candidates were absent for the compulsory Kannada (paper-1) written exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for appointment to FDA (First Division Assistant) and SDA (Second Division Assistant) posts in Judicial Departments, at four centres in this morning.

The four centres are: Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management, Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli; University of Mysore Evening College, Manasagangothri; Mahajana Public School and Sri Sathya Sai Baba School, both in Jayalakshmipuram.

Out of the 2,393 candidates who had registered for the paper, only 1,024 were present, while 1,369 candidates remained absent.

The exam was held in the morning session (10 am to 11.30 am), amidst high security, with the Police clamping prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius of all the centres.

ADC G. Anuradha, DDPI Panduranga and KPSC Assistant Secretary M. Lakshmidevi visited the centres.

Tomorrow (June 9): Written exam for appointment only to FDA posts, with General Knowledge paper (Paper-3) to be held in the morning session (10 am to 11.30 am) and General Kannada and General English (Paper-2) in the afternoon session (2 pm to 3.30 pm).

Tomorrow’s exam will take place at 37 centres across the city. The City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mts radius of all the centres from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow.

Accordingly, all photo copy shops around all the 37 centres are ordered to shut down during the prohibitory period.

The written exam for appointment to SDA posts will take place on June 16.

