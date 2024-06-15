CM Siddu reiterates his demand over NEET fiasco
News, Top Stories

CM Siddu reiterates his demand over NEET fiasco

June 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that the students including the rank holders have suffered injustice in the recent National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and hence have demanded for conducting a retest and probe into the alleged NEET mess.

He was speaking to media persons outside his T.K. Layout residence in the city this morning.

“The students should not be meted out injustice and it is unfair to give grace marks to pass some of the students, who appeared for NEET,” opined CM Siddaramaiah.

To a question on eight Ministers representing South India accommodated in the Central Cabinet, Siddaramaiah said “BJP lacks support in the Southern part of the country. BJP is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) based party, but the RSS leaders themselves have said that, BJP failed to perform on expected lines for some of its leaders being arrogant. BJP fosters a culture of threat.”

Taking a strong exception to the recent remarks of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, accusing State Congress Government of practicing vendetta politics targeting the family of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is booked in a POCSO case, Siddaramaiah, who shot back at HDK said, “What should we say for the case filed against us?  Haven’t they filed a case against me, D.K. Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi.”

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail. Shouldn’t we call it politics of hate?” he asked.

Clarifying that they were not indulged in vengeful politics, Siddaramaiah chose to say “I am not a political novice and don’t practice politics of hate.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching