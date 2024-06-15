CM Siddu reiterates his demand over NEET fiasco

June 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reiterated that the students including the rank holders have suffered injustice in the recent National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and hence have demanded for conducting a retest and probe into the alleged NEET mess.

He was speaking to media persons outside his T.K. Layout residence in the city this morning.

“The students should not be meted out injustice and it is unfair to give grace marks to pass some of the students, who appeared for NEET,” opined CM Siddaramaiah.

To a question on eight Ministers representing South India accommodated in the Central Cabinet, Siddaramaiah said “BJP lacks support in the Southern part of the country. BJP is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) based party, but the RSS leaders themselves have said that, BJP failed to perform on expected lines for some of its leaders being arrogant. BJP fosters a culture of threat.”

Taking a strong exception to the recent remarks of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, accusing State Congress Government of practicing vendetta politics targeting the family of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who is booked in a POCSO case, Siddaramaiah, who shot back at HDK said, “What should we say for the case filed against us? Haven’t they filed a case against me, D.K. Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi.”

“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail. Shouldn’t we call it politics of hate?” he asked.

Clarifying that they were not indulged in vengeful politics, Siddaramaiah chose to say “I am not a political novice and don’t practice politics of hate.”