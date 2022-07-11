CM to assess rain damage in Kodagu tomorrow

July 11, 2022

21 flood-affected families shifted to safer areas and relief centres

Kushalnagar: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Kodagu tomorrow, July 12, to assess first-hand the damage caused by torrential rains, floods and landslides. Though the exact time of his visit is not known yet, the District officials have confirmed that Bommai will visit the flood-affected areas.

The CM will be accompanied by Kodagu in-Charge Minister B.C. Nagesh whose absence in the district at a time of need has been widely criticised. Both the CM and the Minister will interact with the people who have been provided food and shelter at relief centres. They are also expected to visit Chembu village in Madikeri Taluk where a couple of quakes have been reported.

Meanwhile, Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru this morning that he would undertake a two-day tour of flood-affected districts. “Tomorrow I will be visiting Kodagu and meeting the affected persons and families. I will hold a meeting with the District officers and pass on instructions. There is no dearth of funds. I will stay in Mangaluru tomorrow night and proceed to Udupi and Karwar,” he said.

Koynadu in Madikeri is the worst affected village where a couple of houses have been marooned and Nelliahudikeri village in Kushalnagar where the rising water of River Cauvery is threatening the homes of people living on the banks.

As of July 10, as per Daily Natural Disaster Situation Report, there have been 3 major landslides and 16 landslips so far and 3 people have been injured. 57 houses have been partially damaged and two houses have been severely damaged.

In the last 24 hours, landslips have been reported at Jodupala National Highway 275, one near Madikeri and on the Madikeri-Kutta State Highway near Kattalekadu. Landslips have also been reported at Shanthalli-Pushpagiri and Makkandoor.

In all, 21 families with 81 people have been shifted to safer areas and relief centres. These relief camps have been set up at Ganapathi Temple Hall at Koynadu and Thomara School.

This morning, four families consisting of 14 members including one physically challenged person and 20 relatives — a total of 34 members — were shifted to Koynadu Ganapathi Temple Hall. 20 relatives are being sent to their homes.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been pre-deployed in Madikeri and is ready to save the lives of people in case the need arises.

Meanwhile, Kodagu received an average rainfall of 66.71 mm rainfall till the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am today. Madikeri taluk received 362.4 mm of rainfall, Virajpet – 301.5 mm and Somwarpet – 355.6 mm. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC), 146.5 mm of rain has been recorded at Galibeedu and 125.5 mm at Chembu, both in Madikeri.