Former CM S.M. Krishna releases two books at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram

July 11, 2022

Donates Rs.7 lakh to his alma mater

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru is home to many saints and philosophers, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna said that Rashtrakavi Kuvempu had the blessings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sharadadevi and Swami Vivekananda when he wrote the epic ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ decades ago.

He was speaking after releasing two books ‘Swami Shambhavananda – A Monk with a Vision and a Mission’ and ‘Viveka Margadarshi’, written by Swami Muktidanandaji, during Swami Shambhavanandaji Memorial Talk organised at Ramakrishna Ashrama premises on KRS road here yesterday.

Recalling that 24 other students studied with him when he was a student at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri decades ago, Krishna said that he can identify all of them even now.

Noting that his experience at the Vidyashala cannot be forgotten, he said that studies at the Ashram was not just limited to books, but also learning values and spiritual education.

Shambhavanandaji

Stating that the students used to practice yoga everyday under the guidance of Shambhavanandaji, he said that the Swamiji also taught them 18 chapters of Bhagavadgita.

He further said that Shambhavanandaji was one of the courageous and highly creative and dynamic monk of yesteryears who is still remembered by multitude of old students of Ramakrishna Vidyashala, teachers and his contemporaries for his visionary monumental works and relentless dedication to build institutions in spite of difficulties and challenges.

Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala (SRKVS) and Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) stand as testimony to Shambhavanandaji’s constructive dynamism and power of determination, he added.

Recalling the contributions made by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas for the development of the State, Krishna said that the world famous Indian Institute of Science (also known as Tata Institute) at Bengaluru stands as testimony to the Maharajas’ commitment for promoting education and research.

The former CM also reminisced about the testing times that he underwent as the Chief Minister when the Cauvery river water sharing row with Tamil Nadu touched its peak.

The then Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s adamant stand could not achieve anything because of the patience and statesmanship of the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, he added.

A section of audience at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in city last evening.

Krishna further said that Kodagu has given three great warriors to the country — the first was Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the second was General K.S. Thimayya and the third, Swami Shambahavanandaji who came to Mysuru from Kodagu.

On the occasion, S.M. Krishna donated Rs.7 lakh to the Ashram (Rs. 5 lakh cash prize that he got with Kempegowda International Award that was conferred on him by the State Government recently and Rs.2 lakh as his personal contribution).

Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, former Vidyashala Principal Keerthi-kumar, Publisher Parthasarathy and others were present.