Former CM S.M. Krishna releases two books at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram
News

Former CM S.M. Krishna releases two books at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram

July 11, 2022

Donates Rs.7 lakh to his alma mater

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in Mysuru is home to many saints and philosophers, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna said that Rashtrakavi Kuvempu had the blessings of  Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Sharadadevi and Swami Vivekananda when he wrote the epic ‘Sri Ramayana Darshanam’ decades ago.

He was speaking after releasing two books ‘Swami Shambhavananda – A Monk with a Vision and a Mission’ and ‘Viveka Margadarshi’, written by Swami Muktidanandaji, during Swami Shambhavanandaji Memorial Talk organised at Ramakrishna Ashrama premises on KRS road here yesterday.

Recalling that 24 other students studied with him when he was a student at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri decades ago, Krishna said that he can identify all of them even now.

Noting that his experience at the Vidyashala  cannot be forgotten, he said that studies at the Ashram was not just limited to books, but also learning values and spiritual education.

Shambhavanandaji

Stating that the students used to practice yoga everyday under the guidance of Shambhavanandaji, he said that the Swamiji also taught them 18 chapters of Bhagavadgita.

He further said that Shambhavanandaji was one of the courageous and highly creative and dynamic monk of yesteryears who is still remembered by multitude of old students of Ramakrishna Vidyashala, teachers and his contemporaries for his visionary monumental works and relentless dedication to build institutions in spite of difficulties and challenges.

Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala (SRKVS) and Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) stand as testimony to Shambhavanandaji’s constructive dynamism and power of determination, he added.

READ ALSO  S.M. Krishna reveals how he was sent out of State

Recalling the contributions made by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas for the development of the State, Krishna said that the world famous Indian Institute of Science (also known as Tata Institute) at Bengaluru stands as testimony to the Maharajas’ commitment for promoting education and research.

The former CM also reminisced about the testing times that he underwent as the Chief Minister when the Cauvery river water sharing row with Tamil Nadu touched its peak.

The then Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s adamant stand could not achieve anything because of the patience and statesmanship of the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, he added.

A section of audience at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram in city last evening.

Krishna further said that Kodagu has given three great warriors to the country — the first was Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the second was General K.S. Thimayya and the third, Swami Shambahavanandaji who came to Mysuru from Kodagu.

On the occasion, S.M. Krishna donated Rs.7 lakh  to the Ashram (Rs. 5 lakh cash prize that he got with  Kempegowda International Award that was conferred on him by the State Government recently and Rs.2 lakh as his personal contribution). 

Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, former Vidyashala Principal Keerthi-kumar, Publisher Parthasarathy and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching