CM to hold meeting with DCs, ZP CEOs tomorrow

August 1, 2019

Mysuru DC holds preliminary meeting with district officers

Mysuru: In view of Chief Minister’s meeting with Deputy Commissioners and ZP CEOs in Bengaluru tomorrow (Aug.2), Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar held a preliminary meeting with District-level Officers at his Office here yesterday.

The meeting discussed about redressal of podi issue, RTC corrections, issues related to rainfall and floods, measures taken to solve drinking water issues, progress in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) scheme and availability of fodder to livestock.

The DC also sought information about the progress made in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Kaushalya Vikas Yojana, Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojana, progress under 14th Finance scheme and various other development programmes coming under several other Departments of the State Government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. R. Venkatesh, Agriculture Department Joint Director Mahanteshappa, ZP Chief Planning Officer M.B. Padmashekar Pandey, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Bindhya, Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Padma and others were present.

