Women entrepreneurs display a host of hand-made novelties

August 1, 2019

Mysuru: A three-day Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme and Exhibition, organised by Women In Small Enterprise (WISE), the Women’s Wing of Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), began at Mysuru Gonguras, opposite JSS Hospital on M.G. Road in city this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, FKCCI State President Sudhakar S. Shetty lauded the efforts of WISE for providing common platform for women entrepreneurs to successfully implement business strategies.

Pointing out that there were several schemes and initiatives under the State and Central Governments for Industrial promotion, he said that women entrepreneurs must properly use the facilities under the schemes for running a business enterprise, industry, start-ups etc.

Emphasising on the need for self-employment, Shetty said that only 2.18 crore people are employed by Governments and 52 crore people were dependent on own business, enterprise or private work for a living.

Noting that several Government bodies such as KSFC, Startup India, CJPMS etc., were helping entrepreneurs, he said that such entrepreneurship development programmes encourage women to secure themselves economically and create their own independent identity in the society. Maintaining that factors like product selection, market survey, investment etc., play a key-role in the success of an industry or enterprise, he opined that perseverance, determination and dedication are also vital for sustenance of an industry.

Underlining the need for a detailed and appropriate project presentation for setting up an industry and getting Governmental benefits, Shetty observed that such workshops are very useful in the present environment of changing technologies.

Shetty also inaugurated WISE-X, an exhibition-cum-sale of the products manufactured by women entrepreneurs.

There are over 20 stalls in the exhibition displaying a variety of products like pencil manufactured from scrap paper, cloth bags, other cloth materials, sarees, hand-made jewellery, happy garden, readymade food items, household articles, weight loss equipments etc.

The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on all the three-days (Aug. 1 to 3).

N.R. Group of Industries Chairman R. Guru, Kautilya Vidyalaya Chairman R. Raghu, MCCI President A.S. Satish, Hon. Secretary Sreeshaila Ramannavar, WISE President Rukmini Chandran, office-bearers Vasantha Kumari, Geethashri, Malini Srinivasan, Kalpana Surendra and Padmini Shivanna, Industrialists Venkatesh, Chandan and others were present.

