CM to inaugurate new building of City Police Commissionerate on Nov. 24

November 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will arrive in the city on Nov. 24 for a three-day official tour of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

Yediyurappa, who is scheduled to land at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli from Bengaluru at 4 pm, will inaugurate the new building of the office of the City Police Commissionerate and also launch the works for the construction of Police Quarters (108 houses) being built under Police Housing-2020 Scheme at Nazarbad at 4.50 pm. He will later take part in the wedding reception of the son of BJP leader S.C. Ashok at Lalitha Mahal Palace at 7 pm, following which he will stay for the night in the city.

On Nov. 25, Yediyurappa will attend the marriage ceremony of the son of S.C. Ashok at Lalitha Mahal Palace at 9 am, following which he will leave the city for Suttur in Nanjangud taluk, where he will take part in the idol consecration programme of Doddamma Thayi Temple and lay the foundation stone for Suttur Mutt Guest House and other works at 10.30 am. Thereafter, the CM will leave Suttur by a helicopter at 11.45 am and land at the helipad at Mudukuthore in T. Narasipur taluk at 12.05pm, where he will launch the reconstruction works of Bramarambha and Mallikarjunaswamy Temple at 12.30 pm. The CM will later travel to the Inspection Bungalow at Talakadu, where he will hold a preliminary meeting with District level officials on ‘Panchalinga Darshana’ event scheduled to take place on Dec. 14, at 2.30 pm. Later he will fly from Mudukuthore Helipad at 3.30 pm and reach M.M. Hills helipad in Hanur taluk of Chmarajanagar district at 4 pm, following which he will have darshan of the deity at the Hill temple.

He will later visit Salur Mutt at 4.30 pm, following which he will hold a meeting of M.M. Hills Development Authority at M.M. Hills at 5 pm. He will stay for the night at M.M. Hills.

On Nov. 26, Yediyurappa will visit M.M. Hills temple at 8.30 am, following which he will arrive at Suttur Shakha Mutt at M.M. Hills at 9 am and later take part at a programme on the Indian Constitution organised as part of the Constitution Day at the auditorium of M.M. Hills temple at 10.15 am. The CM will thereafter launch various developmental works taken up by M.M. Hills Temple Development Authority, including the works on construction of steps from Talabetta to M.M. Hills temple and the works for erection of devotees queue line at 10.30 am.

Yediyurappa will later fly from M.M. Hills helipad at 12 noon and land at HAL Airport at Bengaluru at 12.50 pm.