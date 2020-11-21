5 MBBS, BDS seats reserved for kin of martyred COVID-19 Warriors in each college

November 21, 2020

New Delhi: As a mark of respect for martyred COVID-19 warriors, the Government of India will reserve five medical and dental seat in each medical and dental college across the nation for children of COVID warriors who have lose their lives due to the virus.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, the reservation to be provided in MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Courses under the Central Quota, will be applicable in the academic year 2020-21.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in NEET-2020 conducted by the National Testing Agency.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is an medical entrance exam conducted every year for admissions to undergraduate MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses. MCC holds counselling for 15 percent of all India quota, while respective State Committee conducts counselling for the 85 percent State quota.

Who are Corona warriors?

Community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Private hospital staff and retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contracted, daily-wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by States, Central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of Central, States, UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs), hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are all included in this list.