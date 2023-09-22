CM to launch ‘Pashu Sakhi’ on Sept. 26 at Uttanahalli

September 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will launch ‘A-HELP’ (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) or ‘Pashu Sakhi’ programme on Sept. 26 at Uttanahalli village. To coincide with the scheme launch, a new veterinary hospital has been established at Uttanahalli.

Addressing a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House in city this morning, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh said that the Central Government scheme will be implemented across Karnataka after the State women are trained.

“Implementation of various schemes being run by State and Central government is not possible without active participation of women. Already mid-day meal and vaccination programmes are being successfully operated by ‘ASHAs’/women in anganwadis and schools. In this context, women have been chosen to strengthen livestock-related activities in remote rural areas, keeping in mind their important role for the same under A-HELP scheme,” the Minister said.

Under this programme, trained A-HELPs will give their vital contribution in preventing various infectious diseases of animals, artificial insemination, tagging of animals and animal insurance. He further said that it will be an incomparable example of incorporation and involvement of women power, for socio-economic upliftment.

The training is the responsibility of the State Government and a normal training will be provided for 18 days and 16 days of specialised training will be imparted with practical experience in villages for 16 days. The State will pay an honorarium of Rs. 3,600 per month to all trainees, Venkatesh said.

Although the livestock sector offers tremendous opportunities for women till now, institutional support was lacking. This gap will be filled with the launch of A-HELP programme, he noted. Venkatesh said that this is a concerted effort towards women empowerment, which will set new dimensions in the production of milk, poultry and organic manure management in Karnataka.

He further added that, this new band of community-based functionaries — A-HELP — has been formulated to fill the void between local veterinary institutions and livestock owners and provide primary services. A-HELP trained workers will help in giving pace to vaccination programmes, obtaining loan for entrepreneurship development, filling applications, marking the tagging of animals and registering them on Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) portal and livestock insurance etc.

On Sept. 26, the CM will also inaugurate the fourth round of foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccination under National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). The primary objective of the NADCP is to control the spread of FMD in cattle by implementing widespread vaccination programs. The programme aims to achieve effective control of FMD by 2025 and ultimately eradicate the disease by 2030, Venkatesh added.