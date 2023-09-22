Farmers attempt to gherao Minister Byrathi Suresh

September 22, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A tense situation prevailed this morning at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, where Urban Development (UD) Minister Byrathi Suresh convened a review meeting of the Mysuru Revenue Division’s Urban Development and Municipal Administration Departments. Farmers and protesters gathered to voice their opposition to the State’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, resulting in a standoff with authorities.

As Minister Byrathi Suresh arrived for the meeting, he was met with a determined group of farmers and protesters determined to prevent the proceedings from taking place.

Tensions escalated rapidly as the Police attempted to intervene, forming a barricade to block the crowd’s access to the meeting hall.

Protesters conveyed their dissatisfaction with the Minister’s visit and accused the State Government of inadequately addressing their concerns.

Many demonstrators held empty plastic water containers/pots as symbols of their discontent, alleging that the State government had failed to support the farmers.

The standoff intensified as some farmers attempted to breach the Police barricade. Multiple arrests were made, with the Police bundling protesting farmers into waiting vehicles to restore order. The protest was led by farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar.