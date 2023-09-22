Cabinet to discuss Cauvery crisis today

September 22, 2023

State to ask Cauvery Water Management Authority, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee to assess ground realities

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Cabinet will meet at 6 pm today at Vidhana Soudha to deliberate on the Cauvery water issue in light of ongoing protests, particularly in the Cauvery basin of the Old Mysuru region. These protests were sparked by the Supreme Court’s yesterday’s directive to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu.

The Cabinet meeting will be primarily centred on the imperative of complying with the Court’s order regarding water release in the face of inadequate rainfall.

The Government is actively addressing the crisis and the Cabinet discussions will revolve around reservoir management, potential remedial measures and negotiations aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the water-sharing dispute.

Reliable sources in Bengaluru indicated that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar would take important decisions during the Cabinet meeting regarding the State’s future course of action.

They would also explore strategies to address the situation in the Cauvery basin, where farmers and various organisations have initiated protests against the water release.

One option under consideration involves inviting experts from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to periodically assess the ground realities, considering the challenges faced by both States. Given the legal binding to the Supreme Court’s order and its compliance there is bound to be a drinking water crisis in Karnataka.

‘United we stand’

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister B.S. Suresh, also known as Byrathi Suresh, confirmed the significance of today’s Cabinet meeting while speaking in Mysuru earlier in the day.

Before participating in the joint progress review meeting of the Mysuru Revenue Division’s Urban Development and Municipal Administration Departments at ZP Hall, Suresh reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to securing its rightful share of water from any river.

Responding to question he assured that the State Government is formulating alternative plans to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

MUDA affairs to be probed

Regarding the alleged Rs. 1,000 crore scandal in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Minister said that individuals found guilty would be held accountable.

With regard to the timely elections for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), the Urban Development Minister noted that the MCC election process has already commenced and assured that any confusion regarding the announcement of seat reservations would be resolved. In response to the BJP’s claims of an unusual guidance value hike by the Urban Development Department for registration of properties to fund the five guarantees, Suresh refuted these allegations as baseless, asserting that the guidance value increase is a policy decision.