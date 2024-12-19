CM to open All India Kannada Literary Conference at Mandya tomorrow

December 19, 2024

Mandya: Mandya, popular as ‘Sugar Bowl’ of Karnataka is all set to host the three-day 87th All India Kannada Literary Conference from Dec. 20 to 22 at a huge dais set up on the vacant ground behind Sanjo Hospital on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 am tomorrow in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, President of Literary Conference and folk scholar Nadoja Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa (Go. Ru. Cha.), Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, District Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi. Adichunchanagiri Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the conference.

Flag hoisting

Prior to the inauguration, flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled at 6 am, followed by procession of Conference President at 7 am.

Addressing media persons after inspecting the arrangements yesterday, Cheluvarayaswamy, also the Chairman of Reception Committee said, the town is all decked up to host the literary meet for third time in its history.

Three daises

The main venue with the dais is set up on a vast expanse of 80-acre land, along with two parallel daises, with parking arrangements made on 60-acre area, 55 exhibition stalls, 350 commercial stalls and 450 book stalls.

Food counters and menu

Besides, 100 food counters have been arranged along with 40 separate counters for registered dignitaries, who will be treated with a common menu. A report will be sought on the quality of food being served at the meet.

Menu for first two days is: Breakfast — Idli, Vada, Chutney, Sambar and Mysore Pak; Lunch — Chapathi, Rice, Curry, Holige, Ghee and Palya; Dinner — Poori, Saagu, Mysore Pak, Baath, Bajji, Rice and Curry.

The menu for the third and concluding day has been kept a secret, with many anticipating that, it would be a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

Cleanliness

Priority is being given towards maintaining cleanliness, with 250 people hired for keeping the venue clean. 150 toilets have been built in different points.

About 6,000 dignitaries who have registered their names for the conference will be given accommodation and conference kit, that includes half-kg jaggery, half-kg sugar, brush, paste, soap and bedsheet, in a leather bag.

With three daises being erected, the interaction with the President of Literary Conference is organised on the main dais, along with 11 sessions and the two parallel daises will host 20 sessions. The cultural programmes have been organised in the evening.

Felicitation to achievers

As many as 170 achievers who have contributed for the cause of Kannada land and language will be felicitated. A total of 87 books equal to the year of literary conference will be released in commemoration of the meet. Belladarathi, a memoir will also be released.

Dasara-like illumination

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited will be making arrangements on illuminating the city on the lines of Mysuru Dasara from today (Dec. 19), said Cheluvarayaswamy. About 15 to 20-km road will be illuminated from 6 pm to 10 pm till Dec.23.

President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi said, the District Administration will be credited for making all the arrangements for the literary conference, with the aid of technology.

Prachina Bharatadalli Rajakeeya Himsachara, a Kannada translation of English literary work by Go. Ru. Channabasappa and Iranian version of Sharapanjara, a popular Kannada novel of Triveni will be released.

MLAs Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and Ravikumar Ganiga, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) Founder Amarnath Gowda and others were present.

Musical Nite

Under ‘Nudi Jatreya Swara Yatre’, noted music director and Chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Sadhu Kokila and noted playback singer Rajesh Krishnan will be presenting a musical nite tomorrow.

On Dec. 21, the musical nite by music director Arjun Janya has been arranged. On Dec. 22, Police Band will be performing for the first time in the history of literary meet for 45 minutes, rendering over 10 compositions, including Dasa keerthanas, devotional and Kannada songs.

That apart, cultural events by local artistes have been arranged at the main dais and parallel daises, along with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Kalamandira and Ambedkar Bhavan.

Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa, President of Literary Conference, will be arriving in the town this evening, with all arrangements made to welcome him.

Pramoda Devi to flag off procession

The procession of Literary Conference President tomorrow will be flagged off by Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. A special chariot has been designed at a cost of Rs. 4 lakh to take out the President in the procession, with the organisers planning to bring two elephants to add grandeur to the procession. It will be accompanied by artistes performing Hagalu Vesha, Veeragase, Goravara Kunita, Kamsale, Karaga, Suggi Kunita, Kolata, totalling 50 art troupes. About 300 women will be carrying out a Poorna Kumbha procession.

Two-day holiday for schools, colleges

As part of the literary conference, the Mandya District Administration has declared two-day holiday (Dec. 20 and 21) for schools and colleges, with Sunday (Dec. 22) being the general holiday. The holiday has been declared to enable students and teachers to participate in the conference in large numbers.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has issued a order, declaring holiday for Primary, High School and PU Colleges, including Government, aided and unaided educational institutions.

The accommodation arrangements have been made for the dignitaries attending the conference at schools and colleges.

Free KSRTC buses

Free transportation arrangements have been made for people coming from various parts of the State to attend the conference, with KSRTC running a fleet of about 105 special buses.

On all three days, the buses will be operated from seven taluk centres at the interval of every 15 minutes. From Mysuru and Bengaluru too, buses will be operated every 30 minutes.

Security arrangements

Elaborate security arrangements have been made, with over 3,200 Police personnel drawn from 14 districts. The Police contingent includes six officers in the cadre of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), 21 Dy.SPs, 63 Circle Police Inspectors (CPI), 170 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI), 262 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI), 1,500 Constables, 1,000 Home Guards and 165 Women Police.

Traffic diversion

Mandya DC has announced alternate routes for commuters for three days from Dec. 20, 5 am to 6 am on Dec.23.

All vehicles to Mandya from Bengaluru must move on Highway only without taking left in front of Sanjo Hospital and enter Mandya through exit points at Chikka Mandya or Induvalu.

All vehicles, except restricted vehicles, coming from Maddur and Srirangapatna must move on Highway only. On Dec. 20, all vehicular movement from MC Road near Mandya University to Ummadahalli Gate have been prohibited from 6 am to 11 am.