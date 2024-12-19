Assembly passes Mysuru Development Authority Bill

December 19, 2024

Belagavi: The Legislative Assembly yesterday passed the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Bill, modelled after the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Act, through a voice vote. The Bill, effective from its notification in the Government Gazette — after the Governor’s assent — is designed to ensure coordinated planning and streamlined implementation of schemes by the Authority and State and Central Governments.

Introducing the Bill, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh stated that the amendment aims to modernise the city’s planning system to address its evolving needs as it approaches metropolitan status. He emphasised the need for comprehensive legislation in light of Mysuru’s growth & increasing population. As per 2011 census, Mysuru city had a population of 8,93,062, while the Mysuru Local Planning Area recorded 16,96,577. With rapid expansion, Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) budget and operations have grown significantly, bringing complex challenges due to large-scale developments.

The Minister highlighted the necessity of dedicated legislation, akin to the BDA framework, to effectively manage MUDA’s financial resources and administrative functions.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Structural changes and appointments: The number of legislator members will be reduced from the current 13. An officer of at least Divisional Commissioner rank will lead the MDA as the Commissioner. The Chairman will be appointed by the Government.

A qualified professional in accounting and auditing will be the Finance Member, and a Chief Engineer-level officer from Karnataka Engineering Service or equivalent will be Engineering Member.

A postgraduate in urban and rural planning, supported by relevant officers, will be an Urban Planner Member and an experienced professional in architecture will be the Architect Member.

Other members include the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner as an ex-officio member, a Deputy Secretary-level officer from the Urban Development Department and two MLAs, including at least one woman and one member from the Scheduled Caste or Tribe categories.

Departmental representatives: Representatives from the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, electricity supply companies, and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be nominated to the MDA. A senior KAS officer will also join the Authority.

Powers and responsibilities: The MDA will oversee the development of the Mysuru Local Planning Area, including acquiring, managing and disposing of properties.

It will be responsible for developing layouts, constructing streets, installing streetlights, ensuring cleanliness and providing underground drainage and water supply systems. Sites in layouts without these basic amenities cannot be sold or leased for housing.

Private layout regulations: Private layouts must secure MDA approval. Layouts falling within the MCC’s jurisdiction require the Corporation’s consent before MDA approval. The Bill aims to enable integrated and efficient development in Mysuru, aligning with its transformation into a metropolitan city.

Establishment of Mysuru Heritage Buildings Conservation Commission

The Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Bill facilitates the establishment of the Mysuru Heritage Buildings Conservation Commission.

This Commission will be constituted by the Government through a formal notification. The Commission will be chaired by a President appointed by the Government, with members drawn from diverse fields, including visual arts, architecture, Indian history, archaeology and environmental science.

Key functions

Restoration and urban design: Undertaking restoration and enhancement of urban design and development areas.

Future planning: Designing and developing future urban layouts and environments.

Preservation of heritage: Safeguarding archaeological sites, historical artefacts and structures and locations with exceptional natural beauty.

The Government can issue directives based on the Commission’s recommendations, after allowing the Authority to present its case. The MDA is obligated to comply with these directives as per the provisions of the Bill.

What about MUDA corruption cases?

MDA aims to free MUDA from the shadow of its multi-crore corruption scams.

It is widely anticipated that the Bill will secure unanimous approval in both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Upon the MDA’s establishment, new processes and frameworks will be implemented. However, concerns have been raised regarding the fate of the corruption scandals linked to MUDA. Critics point out that the Bill focuses solely on future projects while seemingly ignoring past irregularities.

It is an open secret in political circles that leaders across party lines are involved in the MUDA scam. Observers suggest that by supporting the MDA Bill, all parties may be enabling the ruling Government to mask past controversies, allowing the MDA to commence operations without addressing MUDA’s checkered history.