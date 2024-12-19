Named as 87th Kannada Literary Meet President: Dr. Go.Ru. Channabasappa calls it a ‘surprise’

December 19, 2024

Mysuru: Folk scholar Dr. Go. Ru. Channabasappa has described the honour bestowed upon, by selecting him as the President of 87th All India Kannada Literary Meet in Mandya from Dec.20 to 22, as a surprise he had never anticipated in his life.

He was speaking after receiving felicitation in a ceremony organised by Sharana Sahitya Parishat, Mysuru City and District Units in association with Kannada Sahitya Parishat City and District Units, Kadali Mahila Vedike and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota, at Navajyoti Auditorium of JSS Women’s College, Saraswathipuram yesterday.

“I am grateful to the Kannada Sahitya Parishat for selecting me as the President of the Literary Meet. I was merely doing the service of Kannada literature, but have been carried over by the love and honour being showered on me, especially after my name was announced as the President of the Meet,” said Channabasappa.

Recalling his nascent days, the folk scholar said, “I was born in a remote village and led a proletariat life sleeping on the torn charpoy, covering self with torn blanket, with nearly empty stomach and clothes that would barely cover the body. I was deprived of higher education, but I call it as a surprise that, I had the privilege to enjoy higher positions in later part of my life. I owe my success to the discipline I have been following by being obedient in following the words of my parents and make judicious use of the opportunities that I got.”

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the programme, released the book ‘Sharana Darshana’ edited by City President of Sharana Sahitya Parishat M.G. Sadanandaiah and Prof. S.G. Shivashankar.

Prof. M. Krishnegowda delivered the felicitation address, while Prof. Jyothi Shankar from Department of Studies in Kannada, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), spoke on the book.

District President of Sharana Sahitya Parishat Helavarahundi Siddappa, Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, President of Kadali Mahila Vedike Sharada Shivalinga Swamy and President of Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota M. Chandrashekar were present on the occasion.