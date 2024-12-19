Though debarred, Justice P.N. Desai still heads MUDA scam investigation

December 19, 2024

Mysuru: Even as the One-Man Judicial Inquiry Commission led by Justice P.N. Desai is investigating the site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), it has come to light now that the State Government continued with his appointment even though the Central Government had debarred him for three years.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna has submitted a complaint to the State Chief Secretary in this regard and has sought the removal of Justice Desai from the Inquiry Commission.

Justice Desai was appointed as a Judicial Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Hyderabad with certain conditions. Accepting this appointment, Desai had provided a written assurance that he would assume office within 30 days and that he would abide by the stipulated conditions and all legal provisions, in case of any violation of the rules.

However, since Justice Desai reportedly violated certain rules, an order was issued on Nov. 7, 2024, by S.D. Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, stating that he cannot be appointed to any autonomous, legislative or statutory bodies. This order, dated Nov. 7, was made applicable retrospectively from Oct. 21, 2024.

Interestingly, despite the Central Government issuing an order barring him from serving in a judicial capacity, the State Government has not relieved Justice Desai from the Inquiry Commission appointed to investigate the MUDA irregularities. Moreover, even though he was aware of being debarred, Justice Desai has not displayed the moral responsibility to step down from the Commission.

Snehamayi Krishna has now filed a complaint with the State Chief Secretary, urging the removal of Justice Desai from the position of One-Man Judicial Inquiry Commission investigating the MUDA corruption.

The complaint pointed out that Justice Desai was debarred by the Central Government from serving in a judicial capacity and demanded that all records related to MUDA in his possession be taken into Government custody.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that despite being aware of his debarment, Justice Desai concealed this information and continued as the Commission’s head.

Snehamayi Krishna has requested the Chief Secretary that a report on this matter be submitted to the Supreme Court and the Central Government and has called for appropriate legal action against Justice Desai.