Mega Silk Cluster near Yelwal, Mysuru

January 10, 2026

Rs. 50.5 crore project in 10.12 acres of land set for tender process next month

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-awaited Rs. 50.5 crore Mega Silk Cluster project is set to take shape on the outskirts of Mysuru near Yelwal.

The project, titled Mysuru Chamundeshwari Mega Silk Cluster (India) Pvt. Ltd. (MCMSCPL), is being implemented by the State Government’s Department of Textiles with support from the Union Ministry of Textiles.

Of the total project cost, the Union Government has sanctioned Rs. 29.5 crore, while the State Government will contribute Rs. 10.5 crore. An additional Rs. 10.5 crore will be mobilised as share capital by 24 members of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Mooted in Union Budget 2014-15

The proposal for the silk cluster was first mooted in the Union Budget 2014-15 and was initiated in 2017 by the then Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha. The bhoomi puja for the project was performed in March 2019.

The Karnataka State Textile Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (KSTIDCL) is executing the project. The State Government has provided 10.12 acres of land between Huyilalu and Bommanahalli villages in Yelwal Hobli through the Deputy Commissioner.

Each of the 24 SPV members will be allotted a 4,500-sq.ft. shed on a 30-year lease. In addition, a Common Facility Centre (CFC) with a built-up area of 18,000 sq.ft. will be constructed.

The CFC will house all essential facilities required by silk weavers, enabling them to manufacture and market products efficiently, reinvest profits as share capital, and repay bank loans.

Change of land use

As the land originally fell under a residential zone, the SPV members secured a Change of Land Use order for industrial purposes from the Government and obtained plan approval from the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

Preparations are now underway to invite global tenders next month for the implementation of the project. SPV member Gurusiddaiah told Star of Mysore that the tender process will begin in February.

Employment boost

Being a labour-intensive industry, the Silk Cluster is expected to generate substantial employment in the region and stimulate the local economy through the growth of ancillary industries.

The Mysuru Silk Cluster will be one of six such clusters to be established across the country under the revised National Handloom Development Programme.

Mysuru and its surrounding regions are renowned for sericulture, and the famed Mysore Silk has been accorded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its uniqueness.

Although silk is extensively cultivated in the H.D. Kote region, most of the produce is currently supplied to textile units in Tamil Nadu. Once the cluster becomes operational, local farmers will have access to a nearby market, reducing transportation costs and improving returns.