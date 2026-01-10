Mysuru expands…: 86.31 sq.km to 341.44 sq.km

January 10, 2026

State Government notifies formation of Greater Mysuru City Corporation

Mysore/Mysuru: The long-cherished dream of lakhs of Mysureans has finally been realised within the first ten days of New Year, with the State Government issuing a Gazette Notification on Jan. 9 for the formation of Greater Mysuru City Corporation (GMCC), covering an area of 341.44 sq. km — a four-fold increase of the 86.31 sq.km area coming under the jurisdiction of the present Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

With the issuance of the notification, the MCC will henceforth be known as Greater Mysuru City Corporation (Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike). As the name suggests, Greater Mysuru City Corporation will significantly expand city’s boundaries, creating a comprehensive urban jurisdiction aimed at boosting employment opportunities and providing improved civic amenities such as scientific solid waste management, gateway roads, basic infrastructure, parks and other essential services.

The expansion is intended to facilitate a scientific and planned approach to accommodate a future population of 15 to 20 lakh, necessitating better roads, efficient underground drainage system, drinking water, electricity and other civic facilities.

More wards on cards

The GMCC will comprise all 65 wards of the MCC; the City Municipal Council (CMC) of Hootagalli; the Town Panchayats of Srirampura, Rammanahalli, Kadakola and Bogadi; the entire Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat area; Alanahalli and Lalithadripura villages of Alanahalli Gram Panchayat; Siddalingapura, Belavatha, Kesare and Metagalli villages of Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat.

In addition, it will comprise Yelwal, Karakanahalli, Maidanahalli and Megalapura villages of Yelwal Gram Panchayat; Dhanagalli, Yadahalli, Kenchalagoodu, Halalu and Chowdahalli (Kotehundi) villages of Dhanagalli Gram Panchayat; Mallahalli-Beerihundi, Gohalli, Kumarabeedu and Ballahalli villages of Mallahalli (Beerihundi) Gram Panchayat; Shyadanahalli village of Nagawala Gram Panchayat; and Nagawala, Bommanahalli and Huyilalu villages of Nagawala Gram Panchayat.

Four-fold increase

With the expansion, the GMCC’s jurisdiction will increase nearly fourfold — from 86.31 sq. km under the erstwhile MCC to 341.44 sq. km. Consequently, the city’s population, estimated at about 12 lakh as per the previous census, is expected to rise to around 15 lakh, an increase of over three lakh.

Objections invited

The notification also states that objections or suggestions, if any, may be submitted in writing within 30 days to the Director, Directorate of Municipal Administration, 9th Floor, V.V. Towers, Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held a meeting with elected representatives from Mysuru and district officials in November, during which he directed authorities to prepare a visionary and scientific plan for city’s organised development, taking into account its growth over the next two decades.

Subsequently, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who had been pressing for the formation of the GMCC, had hinted at an early Gazette Notification during a meeting at the MCC a couple of weeks ago.

The issuance of the notification has been termed a New Year’s gift to Mysureans. However, amid these developments, residents of Chamundi Hill and environmental groups strongly opposed the inclusion of Chamundi Hill GP within the GMCC. Despite the opposition, the Government has gone ahead and issued the Gazette Notification.