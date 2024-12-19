41 warring couples reunite at Lok Adalat
News

41 warring couples reunite at Lok Adalat

December 19, 2024

Mysuru:  The fourth and last National Lok Adalat of the year 2024, which was held last Saturday (Dec.14) at the District Courts and all other Courts in the district, saw settlement of as many as 6,425 cases and re-union of 41 warring couples who had filed divorce/domestic disharmony  suits.

According to Senior Civil Judge & District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary B.G. Dinesh, there are a total of 1,19,788 pending cases in the city and taluk Courts of the district, which included 59,490 civil and 60,298 criminal cases. Out of this, 39,980 cases were identified for resolution through mutual consent and 26,866 of them were taken up for resolution through mediation or counselling.

A total of 6,425 cases out of 26,866 were resolved at the Adalat held on Saturday, which involved a total settlement money of Rs.56.24 crore, Judge Dinesh said adding that most of the disputes that are civil and non-criminal in nature can be resolved in the Lok Adalat through an amicable settlement to the satisfaction of all the parties concerned.

