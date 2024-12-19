‘Married’ lovers commit suicide

December 19, 2024

Maddur: A love story between a married man and a married woman has ended in a tragedy, with the woman ending her life by jumping into a river and her lover hanging self upon hearing the news.

The incident took place in Maddur taluk and the deceased are Srushti (20), a resident of Yaraganahalli village in the taluk and Prasanna (25), a resident of Bannahalli village in the taluk.

Details: It is learnt that Srushti and Prasanna were in love since many years. Meanwhile, Prasanna fell in love with Srushti’s classmate Spandana also. However, Srushti and Spandana had no knowledge that Prasanna was in love with both of them.

In the meantime, Prasanna married Spandana and later Srushti married one Dinesh. Both the couples were leading a happy life initially until Prasanna and Srushti’s love blossomed again. It is said that Prasanna and Srushti began to talk over the phone and used to meet secretly leading to frequent quarrel between Dinesh and Srushti.

On Dec. 11, Srushti went missing and Dinesh, suspecting that she had gone away with Prasanna, had lodged a missing complaint at Kestur Police Station. On Dec. 16, Srushti’s body was found floating in Simsha River and Maddur Police summoned Dinesh, who identified it as Srushti’s body.

Struck by the devastating news of his lover ending her life, Prasanna chose to end his life on the same day by hanging self in his house, thus uniting with Srushti in death.