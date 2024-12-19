‘Didn’t attempt bribing RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna,’ says Harsha

December 19, 2024

Mysuru: A day after RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking CBI probe into the mega MUDA sites scam involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and others, had accused one Harsha of attempting to bribe him to withdraw the petition, the man in question, Harsha, who claimed himself as a BJP worker, has rubbished the charges, saying that he had never met Krishna.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan today, Harsha dismissed the attempted bribery charges and said that he first met Snehamayi Krishna when he (Krishna) was speaking to journalists as he passed through MUDA some time ago.

“During the brief conversation I tried to raise the issue of delay in the conduct of MCC polls, but couldn’t. Later I went to Krishna’s house to talk about MCC polls, but he was not available. I only succeeded to meet Krishna’s son then, when I praised his father’s one-man army battle against the Government over MUDA scam, following which I left Krishna’s house and that is it,” he said.

Maintaining that he was shell-shocked of Krishna’s bribery attempt charges, Harsha dismissed the charges as utterly false.

“I want to tell that I have not seen CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi at all. I was shocked to hear that I had showed a video to Krishna’s son about having paid money to another RTI activist Gangaraju for backtracking. But the fact is that I have never met Gangaraju and hence there is no question of bribing him. Also, I have never made any phone calls to Krishna”, he asserted.

Stating that he was seeking legal options from his Lawyers on taking action against Krishna for making baseless chargesHarsha says he sees a political conspiracy against him as he had made a name for himself in Chamaraja Assembly segment. “I am ready to face any probe into the charges against me by any investigation agency,” he added.

Businessman Jagadish was present at the press meet.