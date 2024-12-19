Harsha is not connected to party: District BJP Spokesperson
December 19, 2024

Mysuru: Even as Harsha, who claimed to be a BJP worker during his press meet this morning to refute the bribery attempt charges made against him made by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna in the MUDA scam, the BJP has clarified that Harsha, who is mentioned in the ‘bribery’ allegation, is in no way connected with the BJP.

In a press release issued by City and District BJP Spokesperson M.A. Mohan, just moments after Harsha claimed himself to be a BJP functionary, it is clarified that Harsha unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate from Ward 36 coming under Chamaraja Assembly segment in the MCC Polls held in 2011. But in the later days, Harsha distanced himself from the BJP and has not engaged in any activities of the party since then. As such, Harsha is in no way connected to BJP and Harsha may have attempted to bribe Snehamayi Krishna in favour of CM Siddaramaiah as a Congress follower. Also, Harsha may be planning to join the Congress.

