Activist seeks arrest of two former MUDA Commissioners

October 28, 2024

Mysuru:  In a significant development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, complainant Snehamayi Krishna has called for the immediate arrest of former MUDA Commissioners Dr. D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

According to Krishna, an astonishing 928 sites in Mysuru city were distributed during the tenures of these two officials, with many allocations allegedly made illegally.

Krishna alleged that a major scam has occurred involving both the Commissioners, who engaged in dubious transactions by distributing sites to various individuals and real estate developers. He urged authorities to take swift action and conduct a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, Snehamayi Krishna filed an additional complaint at the Mysuru Lokayukta Office, submitted to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh. The complaint emphasises that illegal sites were allocated to builder Manjunath, highlighting the role of Natesh and Dinesh in facilitating unauthorised site allocations.

Notably, Naveen Bose, the nephew of Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa, has reportedly been granted a site, as has a relative of former MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda. Krishna raised concerns regarding the connections between Manjunath and the former Commissioners, particularly concerning a 50:50 ratio in site distribution.

Furthermore, Krishna alleged that Manjunath has illegally acquired over 40 sites in Mysuru. He stressed the necessity of taking action against multiple individuals to address the corruption within MUDA. 

