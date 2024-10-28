Golden Throne disassembled at Palace; locked in strong room

October 28, 2024

Mysuru: With the formal conclusion of the Dasara-2024 festivities, the precious gem-studded 280-kg Golden Throne (Simhasana) at Mysore Palace was disassembled in the Durbar Hall yesterday and subsequently moved to the highly secure Palace strong room in the cellar.

In addition to the Golden Throne, the silver Bhadrasana, previously housed at Kannadi Thotti, was also disassembled and stored in the strong room.

As part of this year’s Dasara celebrations, the disassembled components of the Golden Throne and Silver Throne were brought from the strong room on Sept. 27 under the watchful eye of armed personnel and systematically assembled in the Durbar Hall and Kannadi Thotti.

The Navarathri festival commenced on Oct. 3 and as per tradition, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducted the Khas Durbar (private durbar) while seated on the Golden Throne.

This private durbar concluded on Oct. 11, after which the lion’s head attached to the throne was ceremoniously removed on Ayudha Puja day.

At the designated auspicious time of 9.30 am yesterday, the Golden Throne in the Durbar Hall was disassembled into eight parts.

Following this, the Silver Throne in the Kannadi Thotti was also taken apart. To maintain confidentiality, the CCTV cameras installed within the Palace premises were covered during the transportation of the disassembled parts to the strong room.

Under the protection of armed personnel, the parts were securely placed in the strong room, locked and sealed.

After the throne was assembled on Sept. 27, visitors who purchased special tickets were able to view it starting Sept. 28, delighting in the experience. Over the course of about a month, thousands of tourists marvelled at the throne in the Durbar Hall.

During the disassembly of the throne, members of the royal family were absent. Palace staff, supervised by close associates of the royal family, dismantled the Golden Throne and the Bhadrasana into parts and moved them to the strong room.

Access to the Palace was restricted from morning until noon. Following the completion of the throne disassembly process, visitors were allowed entry into the Palace after 1 pm.

With the weekend holiday, a large number of tourists had arrived in Mysuru. Announcements over loudspeakers informed visitors that entry would be permitted after noon and hundreds of tourists entered the Palace in the afternoon.