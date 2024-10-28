Follow Bhagavad Gita to achieve perfection in life: Acharya Shri Eswaran

October 28, 2024

Mysuru: Bengaluru’s Vedanta Institute Founder-Acharya Shri Eswaran said that we can achieve perfection (Paripoornate) in life if we follow the preachings of Lord Krishna in Bhagavad Gita.

He was delivering an English discourse on ‘Essence of Bhagavad Gita’ on the second and concluding day of the two-day event on Bhagavad Gita, organised at Prof. Y.T. Thathachari auditorium in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) premises, Vijayanagar first stage here yesterday.

Pointing out that Bhagavad Gita is a remedy for overcoming spiritual illness, Acharya Eswaran said that the same Bhagavad Gita will be of huge help in building a better life.

“People visit clinics and hospitals if they suffer from any ailments. People will also visit gyms for being more healthy and be physically fit. Likewise, if anyone suffers from spiritual illness, Vedanta will come to their help. Bhagavad Gita will also help in growing spiritually. Unfortunately, Arjuna used the Bhagavad Gita as an hospital, which cannot be said as wrong. Arjuna seems to be correct from one angle. The Bhagavad Gita will support the practise of Karmayoga, Bhaktiyoga, Jnanayoga, Dhyana and Manovignana,” he said adding that this shows that anything can be practised through spiritualism.

Picture shows a section of audience.

Highlighting the salient features of the third chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, in which Arjuna asks Krishna what he should do, Eswaran said Lord Krishna replied only in a single word for this question. Krishna’s tremendous knowledge is well explained in the second chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, he said however, Arjuna feels disappointed for being unable to understand what Krishna was telling. But Arjuna could well understand Krishna in the third chapter of Bhagavad Gita, he added.

“It is not possible to explain the preachings of Bhagavad Gita in full through this discourse alone. My intention is that everyone develops an interest towards Bhagavad Gita,” he maintained and reiterated that Krishna has clearly explained how to lead a better and contentment life of perfection practically.

MGP Founder President Bhamy V. Shenoy, BVB Mysuru Kendra Treasurer A.T. Bhashyam, member Dr. Gangadhar and others were present.