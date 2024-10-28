MLA launches development works in Chamaraja

October 28, 2024

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda launched development works worth Rs. 5 crore in his Constituency recently.

MLAs K. Harishgowda and Tanveer Sait jointly performed guddali puja for road and drainage works being undertaken at a cost of Rs.1.90 crore at the premises of a gujari in Lakshar Mohalla. Later, MLA Harishgowda launched development works worth Rs. 1 crore at various minority locality roads near Dr. Ambedkar Jnanaloka, at 22nd Cross in Karakushalanagar and at Udbhava Navashakti Durga Parameshwari Temple Road.

Also works at roads surrounding Kailasapuram’s Jagjivan Ram Park at a cost of Rs.75 lakh, road works near MDK Park of Ward 25, Sawday Road 10th Cross, Humdard Clinic Road, Anjuman Library and Mustafa Unani Pharmacy were also launched at a cost of Rs. 60 lakh. In addition, road works at Ward 26 Sawday Road South Cross, K.R. Park Road, Masjid Road and Roads of Railway Lane and behind K.T. Street were launched at a cost of Rs.75 lakh.

MLA Harishgowda said that road and drainage facilities are being provided at a cost of Rs. 2 crore. Gujari traders must co-operate with contractors. There are other basic issues to be solved here and they will be resolved after discussions with senior traders in the coming days,” he said.

Tanveer Sait recalled that the gujari was setup in city due to the initiatives of former CM Devaraja Urs and his father Aziz Sait. It was difficult to carry out any development at gujari which has 169 shops. But, because of Harishgowda’s efforts, roads and drainages are provided here and I thank him on behalf of the people, Said added.

Both the MLAs exuded confidence that Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar will win the Channapatna by-election.