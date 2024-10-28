Women’s Commission Stall inaugurated at Dasara Expo

October 28, 2024

Mysuru: Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary inaugurated the Commission’s stall by lighting the traditional lamp at the ongoing Dasara Exhibition here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagalakshmi said that the stall focuses on women empowerment, achievements of successful women in various fields like Mother Teresa, Indira Gandhi, Salumarada Thimmakka, Kalpana Chawla, Droupadi Murmu, Sudha Murty, Lata Mangeshkar and also the role of women in economic growth.

Highlighting the role of the Women’s Commission in addressing complaints of harassment, assault, violence against women, Nagalakshmi lamented that a majority of women do not know about the Commission, which is why the Commission has put up the stall in the Dasara Expo.

She appealed everyone visiting the Dasara exhibition to visit the stall also and glean through the valuable information provided.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan and other women Congress leaders were present on the occasion.