Lethal Attack on Tanveer Sait: Five more arrested

November 23, 2019

Mysuru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murderous assault on Narasimharaj MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait, has arrested five more persons in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Akram, Abid Pasha, Noor Khan, Mujib and Muzamil. The Police had arrested the alleged assaulter Farhan Pasha of Ghousianagar, when he attempted to flee from the spot in Bannimantap late night on Nov.17.

With the arrest of the five on Wednesday night, the number of arrests made in the case has reached six. All the five arrested have been remanded in judicial custody after Police interrogation.

However, Farhan Pasha is still in Police custody and the Police are interrogating him on the motive of the lethal assault and the possible involvement of others in the case, according to city Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna.

Abid Pasha, one among the five arrested on Wednesday, was involved in Kyatamaranahalli Raju murder case and was out on bail. Pasha is alleged to have met the alleged assaulter Farhan Pasha several times before the murderous attack on Tanveer Sait.

Meanwhile Police have confirmed that Farhan Pasha, who is part of a gang opposed to Sait, had made preparations to assault Tanveer Sait over ideological differences. Farhan was present when Tanveer Sait recently protested in front of MUDA office demanding permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at Bannimantap Parade Grounds and was constantly monitoring the movements of Tanveer. Also the gang is said to have made futile attempts to kill Sait when he took part in an event organised at Tipu memorial in Srirangapatna Police, sources said.

In another development pertaining to the investigation of the case, the SIT team headed by DCP M.Muthuraj is said to have sought the help of the Central Intelligence Bureau in order to unravel the whole plot behind the murderous assault. Also, a team of top intelligence officers headed by an SP is said to be camping in the city for providing forensic, scientific and technical assistance in the investigation of the case, the sources added.

