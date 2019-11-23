Rev. Fr. Christy Sam passes away

November 23, 2019

Mortal remains kept for public viewing at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary

Funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Nov. 25

Mysuru: Rev. Fr. Christy Sam (70) passed away in city this morning after a prolonged illness.

The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Bannimantap (opposite LIC Divisional Office) from 1 pm today till Monday.

It will be shifted to St. Joseph’s Cathedral at 8 am on Nov. 25. The funeral service will be held at 10.30 am the same day and will be interred at Catholic Cemetery in Gandhinagar.

Profile: Fr. Christy Sam was born to J.M. Sam and Josephine Sam at Pollibetta, Kodagu, on Oct. 20, 1949. In a family of 10 children, he is the third. After schooling, he joined St. Mary’s Minor Seminary, Mysuru, continued his Major Seminary studies at Poonamale, Chennai and was ordained Priest on April 27, 1978 at St. Joseph’s Church, Siddapur by late Most Rev. Dr. Mathias Fernandes, the then Bishop of Mysore.

Fr. Christy has worked at Jampanahalli, as warden of St. Philomena’s College Boys’ Hostel, Mysuru, as Parish Priest at St. Sebastian’s Church, Kushalnagar, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Pollibetta, St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Hunsur, St. Paul’s Church, Chamarajanagr and St. Antony’s Church, Gayathripuram, Mysuru.

Since Dec. 2018, he has been taking rest at Prashantha Nilaya, retired Priests’ Home in city. He was being treated at Narayana Hrudalaya and St. Joseph’s Hospital. He suffered a major cardiac arrest and breathed his last today at 8 am.

Fr. Christy Sam leaves behind two brothers and five sisters.

Condoled

Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William, the Bishop of Mysore, Most Rev. Dr. Thomas Antony Vazhapilly, Bishop Emeritus and all the clergy and the religious of the Diocese of Mysore, have condoled his death.

