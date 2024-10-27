Gita teaches about better lifestyle: Acharya Shri Eswaran

October 27, 2024

Two-day discourse to end with a talk on ‘Yoga Shastra’ at BVB, Mysuru Kendra today

Mysuru: Founder-Acharya of Vedanta Institute, Bengaluru, Shri Eswaran said, ‘Bhagavad Gita teaches us about better lifestyle and the meaning of a family.’

Acharya Shri Eswaran was delivering a discourse on Bhagavad Gita at Y.T. Thathachari auditorium of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru Kendra in Vijayanagar first stage in city yesterday.

“Vedanta is a subject, which has a chapter in Gita. Vedanta is a Shastra containing three significant chapters — Upanishad, Brahma Sutra and Bhagavad Gita. We all are aware about how Gita was integral to Mahabharata. In reality, Lord Krishna in Gita, delivers a message on religion beginning from 11th verse in the second chapter. While there is no address of Krishna throughout the first chapter, which really surprises us. Gita, firstly tells us about our better conditions and the lifestyle associated with it,” explained Acharya Shri Eswaran.

In present days, people tend to behave in such a manner that, they don’t have time for inter-personal communication. It is alarming to note that, there is a rise in divorce cases too and such a situation shouldn’t have been created at least in our country. It is a tragedy that, the educated and intelligent people have been the reason for such a worrying situation. Owing to inter-personal conflicts, the chinks are being felt in relationships, regretted Acharya Eswaran.

Most amongst us are aware of bonding, sadness, depression, raga (relationship), yearning and desire. The raga leads to suffering and the yearning ends up in desire and illusion. The one caught in illusion may lose his complete thinking ability, the situation presently experienced by many. Similar was the situation Arjuna was in (Mahabharatha), said Acharya Eswaran.

Gita teaches about religion essential to us and the particular knowledge is called as Bhrahma Vidya. We should have a correct understanding of the roles of- Karma, Bhakti and Jnana, the answer to which can be found in Gita, said Acharya Eswaran, who will be speaking on Yoga Shastra today evening at 6.45 pm at the same venue.

BVB Mysuru Kendra Vice- Chairman Prof. C. Naganna, Hon. Secretary P.S. Ganapathy, Treasurer Dr. A.T. Bhashyam and Member of the Managing Committee Dr. T.S. Gangadhar were present.