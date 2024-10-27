Defying law, construction resumes at Jayanagar Park

October 27, 2024

Mysuru: After a two-year pause, construction has resumed inside a small park on 2nd Main Road in Jayanagar, flagrantly violating the Karnataka Parks, Play-Field, and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

In 2022, residents protested against the construction, forcing the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to halt the project. Now, the civic authorities have restarted the work, sparking renewed frustration among residents.

Rakesh, a resident, stated that the park measures just 100×100 feet, with the construction taking up a 30×30-foot area — occupying nearly 30 percent of the park. According to the Karnataka Parks Act, no structures should be built in parks under 2.5 hectares; for larger parks, less than 5 percent may be used for a security dwelling or storage area only.

Residents say the construction resembles a gazebo. “Why build a gazebo in such a small park? This area is a lung space. It seems MCC contractors and officials are simply trying to pocket commissions from this project,” remarked Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Founder-President and environmental activist Bhamy V. Shenoy.

Disregard for rules

Expressing concerns over the project’s legality, Shenoy highlighted that MCC had previously suspended the construction after MGP and local activists staged a protest, believing the project was abandoned. However, the sudden resumption signals what Shenoy describes as the MCC’s disregard for regulations.

Shenoy mentioned that in prior discussions, MCC engineers and the Zonal Assistant Commissioner justified the construction, claiming it was requested by some residents. He criticised this as a sign of the officials’ disregard for park preservation laws, stressing that building within the park harms its beauty and intended use.

MLA’s intervention sought

Recalling MGP’s past protests, such as against illegal construction at Cheluvamba Park in Vontikoppal, Shenoy lamented the need to continually fight against these violations. He urged Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa to take action, urging an immediate halt to the construction at Jayanagar Park.

According to the law, MCC is required to publish annual information on all parks, invite public objections to any listed information and demolish any illegal structures reported through these complaints.

“The Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces Act mandates that local authorities must publicise details of these spaces annually in a gazette, making it accessible to the public. Unfortunately, this law remains only on paper,” Shenoy noted.