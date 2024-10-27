Credit card fraud:  Rs. 10.66 lakh swindled from bank employee
October 27, 2024

Mysuru: Online fraudsters have defrauded a bank employee of Rs. 10.66 lakh under the guise of cancelling a new credit card process.

The victim, identified as Harish (name changed), a resident of Kalyangiri, Mysuru, lost Rs. 10,66,717 in a series of unauthorised transactions from his bank accounts.

The scam occurred on Thursday around 4.30 pm when Harish received a message regarding a new credit card. Shortly afterwards, he received a call from someone asking if he wanted a new card. Harish, who already had one, declined the offer. The caller then advised him to click on a link to cancel the credit card issuance process.

Believing the caller, Harish clicked on the link and was asked to enter his Aadhaar and bank account numbers. Harish, however, did not enter the details and exited the webpage.

Despite this, within two to three hours, Rs. 2.99 lakh was transferred from one of his bank accounts, followed by Rs. 7.63 lakh from another account. The next day, Rs. 74,714 was debited from his credit card. Harish has filed a complaint at the city’s CEN Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

