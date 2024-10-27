‘Financial independence possible through solar energy’

October 27, 2024

Mysuru: “Solar energy not only helps in saving money but also helps achieve financial independence,” said Kirloskar Solar Technologies, National Sales Manager Suresh Kumar Simpson.

Speaking after inaugurating Kirloskar Solar Mysore convention, organised at a private hotel in city yesterday, he called upon people to make use of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojan.

“Installation of solar panel on the roof can yield profits. Currently, Rs. 10 is being charged for private consumption of every unit which costs Rs. 2,000 for 200 units. Installation of solar panels will not only reduce the expenditure but will also ensure that investment made on the panels is earned back.

Kirloskar Solar products distributor Srinivas, who spoke on the occasion, said that solar panels come with a guarantee of 25 years and it is possible to earn back the investment in two years by selling excess electricity to the Government. Using solar energy will also reduce pollution, he added.

The convention also collected opinions of the consumers of solar panels.

Electrical Contractor Ashok, Auditor Srinivas and hotelier Ashok and others were present.