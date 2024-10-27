‘Experience in theatre teaches more than Ph.D’
‘Experience in theatre teaches more than Ph.D’

October 27, 2024

Mysuru: Experience gained in theatre teaches more than Ph.D which leads one to the path of righteousness and for actors it is important to be humble as arrogance will lead to their down fall,  said senior theatre actor Julekha Begum, in city yesterday.

She was speaking at the monthly interaction programme Maatina Mane, organised by Rangayana at Bhoomigeetha. “An artiste must live the character on stage withstanding hunger and struggle. It is also important to note that artistes do not belong to any caste, creed or religion. They will have to face problems that come in their way and every house must have an artiste,” said Julekha Begum remembering her struggling days when she faced difficulties to provide education to her children.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur said that arts, which are on the verge of extinction and stories that are stored in the minds of artistes should be a part                                        of the syllabus.

“The interaction programme has been organised to identify and recognise the real stakeholders of art and to bring out various art forms that have been neglected over the past decades,” he said.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by playwright Kotiganahalli Ramaiah. Writer Abdul Rashid coordinated the event. Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjun and Rangayana  Deputy Director M.D. Sudarshan were present.

