Mediation necessary for unresolved disputes

October 27, 2024

Mysuru: Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Hegde observed that mediation is absolutely necessary for resolving unresolved disputes, which have remained pending in courts for long.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day training workshop for mediators from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, organised by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, in association with Karnataka Mediation Centre and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), at the ZP hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that mediators have been playing a key role for long in resolving disputes and litigations, rendering justice to the warring parties, Judge Hegde said, however, this does not mean that the mediators resolve all types of cases.

Stressing that a positive mindset is key for the success of a mediator, he said that it is important that mediators have sufficient knowledge to resolve or settle cases amicably at Lok Adalats, which provide a platform for resolving disputes between differing parties.

Regretting that statistics has shown that cases are not resolved on expected lines, he said resolution of disputes within a time frame, will help the Courts in saving valuable time.

Principal Judge of Family Court Savithri Shivaputra Kujji too spoke and stressed on the skills of mediators in ending marital disharmony among couples, who have knocked on the doors of Courts

Mysuru Bar Association President Lokesh, S.R. Anuradha, Brinda Nandakumar and others were present.